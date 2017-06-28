Wimbledon 2017: Top five contenders for men's title

London: Five contenders for the men`s title at Wimbledon which gets under way at the All England Club on Monday:

ROGER FEDERER (SUI)

Age: 35

World ranking: 5

Career titles: 92

Career Grand Slam titles: 18 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012; US Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Career prize money: $104,445,185

Best Wimbledon performance: Champion 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012

-- Rejuvenated by his fifth Australian Open title in January as well as back-to-back Masters at Indian Wells and Miami, Federer is favourite for a record-setting eighth Wimbledon title which would make him the oldest man to lift the trophy. Goes into Wimbledon on the back of a ninth Halle trophy and a win-loss record in 2017 of 24-2.

ANDY MURRAY (GBR)

Age: 30

World ranking: 1

Career titles: 45

Career Grand Slam titles: 3 (Wimbledon 2013, 2016); US Open 2012)

Career prize money: $60,449,649

Best Wimbledon performance: Champion 2013, 2016

-- Famously ended Britain`s 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men`s champion in 2013. His Slam collection has been augmented by two Olympic golds and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. But has struggled this year and was deposed as Queen`s Club champion in the first round by world number 90 Jordan Thompson of Australia.

RAFAEL NADAL (ESP)

Age: 31

World ranking: 2

Career titles: 73

Career Grand Slam titles: 15 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; US Open 2010, 2013)

Career prize money: $85,920,132

Best Wimbledon performance: Champion 2008, 2010

-- Fresh from his record-setting 10th French Open title, Nadal will be Federer`s dangerman at Wimbledon -- if his knees hold out. The Spaniard adores the challenge of playing on grass but in recent years has suffered four losses to opponents ranked outside the top 100.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB)

Age: 30

World ranking: 4

Career titles: 67

Career Grand Slam titles: 12 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015; US Open 2011, 2015)

Career prize money: $$109,320,581

Best Wimbledon performance: Champion 2011, 2014, 2015

-- Djokovic heads to Wimbledon at a crossroads with his career in a tailspin, just 12 months after he held all four majors and seemed to have the world at his feet. He admits motivation has been a problem since he completed the Grand Slam in Paris in 2016. Is out of the world`s top two for first time in six years.

NICK KYRGIOS (AUS)

Age: 22

World ranking: 20

Career titles: 3

Career Grand Slam titles: 0

Career prize money: $4,501,645

Best Wimbledon performance: Quarter-final 2014

-- Announced himself as a player for the big stage by reaching the last-eight at Wimbledon on debut in 2014. Ranked 144 in the world at the time, Kyrgios defeated then number one Nadal in the fourth round. Dogged by controversy and inconsistency, he was accused of tanking in his defeat to Richard Gasquet in 2015. On his day, however, possesses the weapons to worry the very best on grass.