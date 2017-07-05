close
Wimbledon 2017: Unseeded David Ferrer defeats Richard Gasquet to enter second round

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 12:18

London: Spain`s David Ferrer has advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon tennis tournament after beating Richard Gasquet.

The 35-year-old Spaniard carved out a 6-3, 6-5, 5-7, 6-2 victory over the World No.22 seeded Frenchman in two hours and 54 minutes here on Tuesday, reports Efe news agency.

Ferrer is unseeded at Wimbledon this year, the first time this has happened since the Australian Open 2005.

In the second round, Ferrer is set to play against Belgian Steve Darcis, who defeated Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and five minutes on Tuesday.

