close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams faces young pretender Jelena Ostapenko in quarter-final round

The American appeared at her first Wimbledon in 1997, the year the Latvian was born, and won it for the first time when Ostapenko was three.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 08:47
Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams faces young pretender Jelena Ostapenko in quarter-final round
Reuters

London: Venus Williams will feel at home when she plays Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The American appeared at her first Wimbledon in 1997, the year the Latvian was born, and won it for the first time when Ostapenko was three.

For 20-year-old Ostapenko, the newly crowned French Open champion, it will be a first outing on the most famous grass court in the world.

Williams, at 37 the oldest woman in the draw with five Wimbledon singles titles to her name, has probably lost count of her appearances on the court.

She said after trouncing Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-2 on Monday she was happy for the success of her young opponent in Paris.

"I know she had an amazing moment there. She`s riding on that momentum. Confidence I`m sure. It`s just been such an amazing result for her."

Ostapenko, though, can hardly remember ever watching Williams play, saying she had been keener on Venus`s sister Serena when she was growing up.

"I think I was watching more her sister`s matches because she was my idol," Ostapenko said after dispatching fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 7-6(6).

Through her first four rounds here, the powerful young Latvian has appeared thoroughly relaxed and nerve-free.

She will need to carry that feeling into the quarter-final against her supremely experienced opponent, whose movement round the court belies her age.

"I just keep stretching. I have no secrets. I`m just doing what I always have done," Williams said.

"I think I stretch a little harder now. But only because I enjoy it."

TAGS

Wimbledon 2017WimbledonVenus WilliamsJelena Ostapenkotennis newssports news

From Zee News

cricket

SL vs ZIM: All-rounder Sikandar Raza stars in Zimbabwe...

SL vs ZIM: It&#039;s one of the lowest points in my career, and a hard one to swallow, says Angelo Mathews
cricket

SL vs ZIM: It's one of the lowest points in my career,...

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic muscles in on women&#039;s quarter-final day
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic muscles in on women's q...

Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal loses five-set epic to Giles Muller in fourth round
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal loses five-set epic to Giles M...

Wimbledon 2017: Milos Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in fourth-round marathon
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Milos Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in four...

I am thrilled to be at the best club in the world, says Real Madrid&#039;s new signing Theo Hernandez
Football

I am thrilled to be at the best club in the world, says Rea...

Roger Federer eases into 15th Wimbledon quarter-final
Tennis

Roger Federer eases into 15th Wimbledon quarter-final

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray makes 10th straight quarter-final
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray makes 10th straight quarter-fin...

SEE PIC: Chris Gayle hosts dinner for Virat Kohli&#039;s men
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Chris Gayle hosts dinner for Virat Kohli's me...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video