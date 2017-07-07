Wimbledon 2017, Women's Singles Preview: Victoria Azarenka to take on Heather Watson for third round match at All England Club

London: Here`s a look at the form and previous records of Heather Watson and Victoria Azarenka ahead of their third round match at Wimbledon on Friday:

Heather Watson (Britain)

The 25-year-old arrived at the championships on the back of a semi-final appearance in Eastbourne and has boosted her credentials as a grasscourt player with consecutive two-set victories this week.

She hammered out a statement of intent with a 6-0 6-4 second round win over 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova and will be hoping to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in her career on Friday.

As an extra incentive, Watson`s coach Morgan Phillips has promised to shave his legs if she can achieve her long-term goal of reaching the second week of a major.

Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

Former world number one Azarenka, who returned to action last month after giving birth to son Leo in December, is off to a fine start at Wimbledon, her first grand slam appearance since the 2016 French Open.

The twice Wimbledon semi-finalist needed three sets to beat American teenager Catherine Bellis but moved up a gear in the second round to oust 15th seed Elena Vesnina in two.

The 27-year-old has never lost a set to her third round opponent Watson in four previous encounters and will start as a heavy favourite to book a place in the second week of the tournament.