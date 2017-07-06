Wimbledon: Leander Paes, Adil Shamasdin lose marathon first round

London: Veteran Leander Paes' 23rd appearance at the Wimbledon Championships ended with a first round defeat in a gruelling five-setter against Julian Knowle and Philipp Oswald, here on Thursday.

The combo of Paes and Adil Shamasdin lost 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-7(2) 8-10 to its Austrian rivals in the first round, which was just one minute short of four hours.

In a long-drawn fifth set, Paes and his Canadian partner lost serve at 8-8 and their rivals grabbed the opportunity to serve out the match in the next game.

Paes and Shamadin have won two Challenger level titles together in the 2017 season.