Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic outlasts Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon's semi-final match

Djokovic advanced to Wimbledon final after beating Nadal 10-8 in the final set. 

Image courtesy: Reuters

London: Serbia's Novak Djokovic reached his fifth Wimbledon final as he resisted everything great rival Rafael Nadal could throw at him to win 6-4 3-6 7-6(9) 3-6 10-8 in a two-day classic that concluded in nerve-jangling tension on Saturday.

Twelfth seed Djokovic resumed two sets to one ahead after snatching a third-set tiebreak the previous night before Wimbledon`s 11pm curfew left the match on a knife-edge.

As it was for the first three sets the Centre Court roof was closed and, again, the quality on display was sensational.

Nadal grabbed the fourth set to set up a monumental 91-minute decider that Djokovic clinched when Nadal fired a forehand wide.

The match lasted five hours 15 minutes making it the second longest Wimbledon semi-final after the six-hour 36 minute marathon won by South Africa`s Kevin Anderson against John Isner on Friday.

