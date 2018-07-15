हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2018 final: Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson - Live updates

Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson face each other for the final Wimbledon match. Out of the six encounters, Djokovic won five times over Anderson.

Pic courtesy: IANS

London: Currently ranked 21, Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon final at All England Club, London. Former number one player Djokovic beat Spain's Rafael Nadal on Saturday to enter Wimbledon final. South Africa's Kevin Anderson, currently World's number 8, is making his first appearance in Wimbledon's last round after he beat John Isner on Friday. 

Here are the live updates

# Djokovic takes the lead in the first set. Djokovic 1-0 Anderson

# Kevin Anderson wins the toss. The game starts with Anderson's serve.

# Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson are warming up on the Centre Court.

 

Djokovic has beaten Anderson in five of their six encounters and hence, the latter will push hard to win his first title. 

If he wins, this will be Anderson's first Slam Title after he lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 US Open final. The pressure builds on Anderson.

Eight seed Anderson took six hours and 36 minutes to beat John Isner while 12th seed Djokovic stretched his match with Nadal for 5 hours and 15 minutes. 

Djokovic was former No. 1 in ATP rankings for 223 weeks and this will be his 13th Grand Slam title if he wins. 

