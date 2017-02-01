With no telecast of Australian Open men's final, Ramiz Raja calls Pakistan a 'sports unfriendly nation'
The match proved to be another epic 5-setter as Roger Federer fought back from 2-0 down in final set to claim the trophy.
New Delhi: While the 2017 Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was one of the most anticipated sports matches in India, it seems that wasn't quite the case with Pakistan.
Former Pakistani cricket, Ramiz Raja branded his nation as sports unfriendly as none of their channels telecast the epic finale between two legends of Tennis.
Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final..shameful ..
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 29, 2017
Ramiz Raja's tweet soon became a subject of trolls for twitterati and some hilarious tweets were unleashed.
@iramizraja So true Ramiz bhai. That is when we'v channels who r always bragging about the broadcasting rights. Ind-Eng series also missed.
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 29, 2017
Don't make excuses. Seedha bol, bijli nahin thi pic.twitter.com/dcvRBVbonC
— Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 30, 2017
Internet hota to online dekh sakte the but sadly :( https://t.co/bEBylH0wXF
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 30, 2017
@iramizraja
Shameful. I can't believe it. It was a grand slam final. @Royal_PK
— TeamFederer (@MaonBillii) January 29, 2017
Probably @iramizraja , your sports channels were busy telecasting Pakistan's national sport: bomb throwing pic.twitter.com/UaCUjpBpBT
— The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 30, 2017
सीमा पर किसी भारतीय बच्चे की गेंद भी पाकिस्तान की तरफ़ आ जाती तो आपका मीडिया जरूर बोलता 'हिंदुस्तानी घुसपैठियों ने सीमा पर हथगोले फेंके'। https://t.co/eBZU5NzoEp
— Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) January 30, 2017
Sir, wahan bijli kahan aati hai jo tv pe dekhoge? https://t.co/7YTaYZ6N85
— Pratik (@fake_engineer7) January 30, 2017
. @iramizraja arrey par dekhne ke liye bijli kha se laate ??? https://t.co/BiKzM00enV
— Rajesh Arora Roflian (@Rajesh_Arora1) January 30, 2017
The match proved to be another epic 5-setter as Roger Federer fought back from 2-0 down in final set to claim the trophy.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!