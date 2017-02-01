close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »

With no telecast of Australian Open men's final, Ramiz Raja calls Pakistan a 'sports unfriendly nation'

The match proved to be another epic 5-setter as Roger Federer fought back from 2-0 down in final set to claim the trophy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 08:51
With no telecast of Australian Open men&#039;s final, Ramiz Raja calls Pakistan a &#039;sports unfriendly nation&#039;

New Delhi: While the 2017 Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was one of the most anticipated sports matches in India, it seems that wasn't quite the case with Pakistan.

Former Pakistani cricket, Ramiz Raja branded his nation as sports unfriendly as none of their channels telecast the epic finale between two legends of Tennis.

Ramiz Raja's tweet soon became a subject of trolls for twitterati and some hilarious tweets were unleashed.

The match proved to be another epic 5-setter as Roger Federer fought back from 2-0 down in final set to claim the trophy.

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 00:00

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.