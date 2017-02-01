With no telecast of Australian Open men's final, Ramiz Raja calls Pakistan a 'sports unfriendly nation'

New Delhi: While the 2017 Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was one of the most anticipated sports matches in India, it seems that wasn't quite the case with Pakistan.

Former Pakistani cricket, Ramiz Raja branded his nation as sports unfriendly as none of their channels telecast the epic finale between two legends of Tennis.

Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final..shameful .. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 29, 2017

Ramiz Raja's tweet soon became a subject of trolls for twitterati and some hilarious tweets were unleashed.

@iramizraja So true Ramiz bhai. That is when we'v channels who r always bragging about the broadcasting rights. Ind-Eng series also missed. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 29, 2017

Don't make excuses. Seedha bol, bijli nahin thi pic.twitter.com/dcvRBVbonC — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 30, 2017

Internet hota to online dekh sakte the but sadly :( https://t.co/bEBylH0wXF — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 30, 2017

@iramizraja

Shameful. I can't believe it. It was a grand slam final. @Royal_PK — TeamFederer (@MaonBillii) January 29, 2017

Probably @iramizraja , your sports channels were busy telecasting Pakistan's national sport: bomb throwing pic.twitter.com/UaCUjpBpBT — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 30, 2017

Sir, wahan bijli kahan aati hai jo tv pe dekhoge? https://t.co/7YTaYZ6N85 — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) January 30, 2017

. @iramizraja arrey par dekhne ke liye bijli kha se laate ??? https://t.co/BiKzM00enV — Rajesh Arora Roflian (@Rajesh_Arora1) January 30, 2017

The match proved to be another epic 5-setter as Roger Federer fought back from 2-0 down in final set to claim the trophy.