AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 08:40
WTA Bastad: Caroline Wozniacki gets 42nd win of season, faces Katerina Siniakova in final
Reuters

Scania: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki clinched a 42nd win of the season on Saturday to set up a meeting with Czech Katerina Siniaková in the WTA Bastad final.

The top seed won through 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 against Belgian Elise Mertens and next plays Siniaková who advanced past French third seed Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5.

"It was a difficult match," said Wozniacki, bidding for her 26th career title and first this season against 21-year-old Siniakova.

"She played very well, aggressively in the wind and the sun was very low," said the Dane. "It`s a positive that I put myself in the sitation where I`m in a fifth final. I`m definitely going to try and make this one."

The win gives Wozniacki a first final on outdoor clay since 2011 when she was world number one.

Siniakova, ranked 56th, ousted French Open quarter-finalist Garcia in a match interrupted three times because of the rain.

The Czech player made her first WTA final in Bastad a year ago, and has since won her first title this year in Shehzhen.

"It`s amazing. The atmosphere is really good year, so I`m happy I could come back. I wasn`t sure if I would play here again, but I`m back and in the final!"

