close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WTA Rankings: Garbiñe Muguruza climbs to fifth place after clinching Wimbledon title

The 23-year-old Spaniard won 7-5, 6-0 over United States` Venus Williams in the women`s singles final at Wimbledon in just an hour and 17 minutes on Saturday, reports Efe.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 16:31
WTA Rankings: Garbiñe Muguruza climbs to fifth place after clinching Wimbledon title
Reuters

Madrid: Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza jumped to the fifth place in the Women`s Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings released on Monday after she was crowned Wimbledon champion, while Czech Karolina Pliskova took the top spot.

The 23-year-old Spaniard won 7-5, 6-0 over United States` Venus Williams in the women`s singles final at Wimbledon in just an hour and 17 minutes on Saturday, reports Efe.

"Muguruza claimed her second Grand Slam title with a memorable Wimbledon victory over Venus Williams, making headlines across the world," the WTA said on its website.

Also, second-placed Romanian Simona Halep was followed by German Angelique Kerber, who used to lead the rankings, with 5,975 points. Kerber was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 by Muguruza in Wimbledon`s round of 16.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6,855 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,670

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,975

4. Johanna Konta (United Kingdom) 5,110

5. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,990

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4.935

7. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,780

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,500

9. Venus Williams (United States) 4.461

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3,985.

TAGS

WTA RankingsGarbine MuguruzaWimbledonVenus WilliamsKarolina Pliskovatennis newssports news

From Zee News

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer breaks into top 3 after claiming eighth Wimbledon title
Tennis

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer breaks into top 3 after claimin...

India&#039;s 2007 World T20 star Joginder Sharma&#039;s father stabbed, looted in Rohtak
cricket

India's 2007 World T20 star Joginder Sharma's fat...

Afghanistan replace Australia for South Africa &#039;A&#039; tour
cricket

Afghanistan replace Australia for South Africa 'A...

Football

AC Milan close to signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata...

Shikhar Dhawan replaces injured Murali Vijay for India&#039;s upcoming tour to Sri Lanka
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan replaces injured Murali Vijay for India...

Umar Akmal posts photograph with Bentley, gets brutally trolled by fans
cricket

Umar Akmal posts photograph with Bentley, gets brutally tro...

Other Sports

SAI coaches undergo assessment, to be sacked upon failure

Alexis Sanchez must be left alone to decide future, says captain Per Mertesacker
Football

Alexis Sanchez must be left alone to decide future, says ca...

Bharat Arun clears the air around being India&#039;s next bowling coach, says not yet appointed by BCCI
cricket

Bharat Arun clears the air around being India's next b...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video