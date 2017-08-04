close
WTA Stanford Classic: Petra Kvitova breezes past Kateryna Bondarenko to reach quarter-final round

The second-seeded wildcard entrant needed just 60 minutes on the court, finishing with 31 winners and 10 unforced errors, while Ukraine`s Bondarenko had just 11 winners and 11 unforced errors.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 09:07
WTA Stanford Classic: Petra Kvitova breezes past Kateryna Bondarenko to reach quarter-final round
Reuters

California: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kateryna Bondarenko at the WTA Stanford tournament Thursday, setting up a quarter-final clash with American teenager CiCi Bellis.

The second-seeded wildcard entrant needed just 60 minutes on the court, finishing with 31 winners and 10 unforced errors, while Ukraine`s Bondarenko had just 11 winners and 11 unforced errors.

"I served very well, and I was just trying to play my game," Kvitova said. "Sometimes that works, sometimes not. Kateryna is a dangerous player. She can catch lots of balls and I knew that I had to be focused and just play aggressive."

Bondarenko, who is ranked 111th in the world, was tied 2-2 in the first set, but Kvitova then grabbed control of the match.

Asked about her chances going forward, Kvitova said, "Well, I don`t really care about my chances. I`m glad that I got a wildcard, and to have more matches. I really didn`t stay long in Wimbledon. That`s why I decided to play. I wanted more tournaments before Toronto."

Kvitova, 27, lost in the second round at Wimbledon last month. She next faces the 18-year-old Bellis, who got past Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Eighth seed Bellis had trouble finishing Cepede Royq off in the opening set. Bellis took a 5-1 lead and had three set points at 5-2. But Cepede Royq rallied and had two set points herself with Bellis serving at 5-6 before the American took charge and dominated the rest of the way.

Elsewhere, fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia defeated Alison Riske of the United States 6-4, 6-0. The American took a 3-2 lead but Pavlyuchenkova dominated thereafter.

TAGS

WTA Stanford ClassicPetra KvitovaKateryna Bondarenkotennis newssports news

