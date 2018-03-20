हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuki Bhambri advances in Miami Masters qualifiers, Ramkumar Ramanathan ousted

Continuing his imperious form, Yuki Bhambri crushed Argentina's Renzo Olivo in straight sets to move into the final round of the ATP Miami Masters qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan was ousted from the high-profile tournament.

PTI| Updated: Mar 20, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
File photo of Yuki Bhambri (PTI)

Miami: Continuing his imperious form, Yuki Bhambri crushed Argentina's Renzo Olivo in straight sets to move into the final round of the ATP Miami Masters qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan was ousted from the high-profile tournament.

Yuki, who qualified for the Indian Wells Masters and went on to scalp world number 12 Lucas Puille, dispatched Olivo 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round of the USD 7,972,535 hard-court event.

He next faces Sweden's Elias Ymer, ranked 133 and coached by Robin Soderling, the two-time French Open finalist.

However, Ramkumar fell in the first round, losing 6-7(4), 4-6 to American Michael Mmoh.

