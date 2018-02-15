Yuki Bhambri clinches come-from-behind victory to make Chennai Open ATP Challenger semifinals

Chennai: Second-seed India's Yuki Bhambri booked a spot in the semifinal of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament with a come-from-behind win over Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama.

The 25-year-old Delhi player allowed his rival to bounce back when in sight of the first set, before regrouping to take the next two on a hot afternoon to post a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win. Bhambri failed to convert the chances he had and allowed the sixth-seeded Uchiyama to take the first set.

He raised his game in the second with some fluent shots and broke twice to run away to a 5-1 lead before wrapping up set in 28 minutes. The India number one came up with some impressive winners in the decider as the Japanese seemed to wilt and closed out the match with a forehand volley winner. Bhambri will meet Korea's Duckhee Lee in the semifinal.

Earlier, Lee posted a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over unseeded Frenchman Antoine Escoffier, who had beaten India's Sumit Nagal in the opening round. Top-seed Jordan Thompson had things easy as he sailed into the last four when his rival Danilo Petrovic of Serbia retired while trailing 4-6, 0-3.

The Australian will meet Pedro Martinez of Spain, who knocked out third-seeded Mohammed Safwat of Egypt 7-5, 6-2, for a place in the final. In the doubles, Cem Ilkel of Turkey and Petrovic shocked the top-seeded Ratiwatana duo in a thrilling three-set encounter. They will meet India's N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan in the final.

Results (Indians unless otherwise stated): Singles quarterfinal: Jordan Thompson (Aus-X1) bt Danilo Petrovic (Serbia) 6-4, 3-0 (retd); Yuki Bhambri bt Yasutaka Uchiyama (Japan) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Duckhee Lee (Korea) bt Antoine Escoffier (France) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Pedro Martinez (Spain) bt Mohamed Safwat (Egypt-X3) 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles semifinal: Cem Ilkel (Turkey)/Danilo Petrovic bt Sonchat Ratiwatana/Sanchai Ratiwatana (Thailand) 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-8; N Sriram Balaji/Vishnu Vardhan bt Luca Margaroli (SUI)/Saketh Myneni 6-3, 7-5.