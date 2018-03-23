Yuki Bhambri cruises into second round of Miami Open, to face Jack Sock next

Florida: Indian Yuki Bhambri continued his rich vein of form as he swept aside Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina in straight sets to storm into the second round of the Miami Open.

The 25-year-old looked dominant throughout the match as he registered a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 win over Basic in a one-sided opening round clash that lasted one hour and 32 minutes. The match saw Bhambri save five of the seven break points against his Bosnian opponent besides managing to win 71 percent of his second serve points.

Bhambri will now lock horns with eighth-seed American Jack Sock, who had received a bye in the first round. Earlier, Bhambri made it to the main draw of the men`s singles event of the ATP Miami Masters after winning the two qualifying matches without dropping a serve.

While the Indian tennis player dispatched Renzo Olivo of Argentina 6-4 6-1 in the opening qualifying round, he eased past Sweden`s Elias Ymer 7-5, 6-2 in the second and final qualifying match to make it to the main event.