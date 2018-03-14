Yuki Bhambri defeats America's Sam Querrey at Indian Wells Masters

California: Indian tennis ace Yuki Bhambri's strong run at the Indian Wells Masters came to an end after he went down against America's Sam Querrey in the three-set thriller of the third round of the tournament on Wednesday.

Though the Indian qualifier put up a gritty show in a close encounter, he failed to capitalize on his first-set win and eventually slumped to a 7-6(4), 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of 18th seed Querrey in the third round of the men's singles event that lasted two hours and 22 minutes.

Querrey will now be up against with the winner of another third round encounter between America's Jack Sock and Spain's Feliciano Lopez. In another men's singles clash, sixth-seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina made it to the fourth round of the tournament after sweeping aside David Ferrer of Spain in straight sets.Del Potro posted a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win over Ferrer to set up a clash against his countryman Leonardo Mayer for a place in the quarter-finals.