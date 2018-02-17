Yuki Bhambri fights but loses ATP Challenger final in Chennai

Chennai: Yuki Bhambri went down fighting to top seed Australia's Jordan Thompson 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 in the singles final of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger here on Saturday.

Both players traded breaks in the first set. Thompson held serve to lead 6-5 and then broke the Indian to secure it 7-5. In the second, Bhambri seized control early and stamped his authority by winning it at 6-3.

In the decider, the Australian, world no.103, showcased his skills, hitting with power and precision to jump to a 3-0 lead. Bhambri rallied to win the next three games to restore parity.

The Aussie the secured a break in the seventh game only to be broken right back. Bhambri held serve to go up and had a match point in the 10th game. He, however, could not shut the door on his rival as Thompson served ferociously to wriggle out of trouble.

Bhambri dropped serve in the 11th game and the top-seed held his nerve to close out the final that lasted over two and a half hours.