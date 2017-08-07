close
Yuki Bhambri jumps 41 spots in latest ATP rankings

The Delhi and India player had reached the last-eight of the Citi Open. His jump in the rankings also makes him the highest ranked Indian player. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 17:37
Yuki Bhambri jumps 41 spots in latest ATP rankings

New Delhi: Yuki Bhambri jumped 41 spots in the latest ATP rankings to be placed at the 159th position. This has come following an impressive show at the ATP Citi Open. The Delhi and India player had reached the last-eight of the Citi Open. His jump in the rankings also makes him the highest ranked Indian player. Ramkumar Ramanathan is the next in line with a ranking of 179.

Bhambri had fought valiantly before a three-set defeat against 15th seed Kevin Anderson brought an end to his impressive campaign at the Citi Open in Washington.

The Indian qualifier, who savoured his best ever performance on the ATP World Tour, went down fighting 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 against the world number 45 from South Africa in the quarter-finals played on Friday night.

Bhambri had reached quarter-finals of Chennai Open as well but that was an ATP 250 event where he won two main draw matches while he won three in the ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

"I had a good tournament but disappointed with the result. I felt I had a shot after winning the second set but got broken early in the third set and it's much harder to come back against a big server," Bhambri had said. (With wires inputs)

