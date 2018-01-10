हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan advance in Australian Open qualifiers

However,  it was the end of the road for Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

PTI| Updated: Jan 10, 2018, 17:42 PM IST
File photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan (PTI)

Melbourne: India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan came from behind to win their respective matches at the Australian Open qualifiers, but it was the end of the road for Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Bhambri, seeded 15th, overcame Canada's Bradely Schuner 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round and will next take on Spain's Carlos Taberner.

Ramkumar, seeded 28th, edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-2 in his match to set up a second-round clash against Frenchman Gleb Sakharov.

Prajnesh made a good start but lost steam as the match progressed, losing 6-1, 1-6, 2-6 to Germany's Tobias Kamke.

Nagal, who recently played his maiden ATP World Tour event in Pune, went down fighting 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6 to Italy's Alessandro Giannessi.

