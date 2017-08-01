close
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 22:29
Yuki Bhambri sets up clash with Gael Monfils, Ramkumar Ramanathan out of Citi Open

New Delhi: Yuki Bhambri set up second round clash with world number 22 and defending champion Gael Monfils at the ATP Citi Open after his first round opponent retired mid-way into the contest in Washington.

Yuki, who had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament, was leading 7-5 2-0 when American Stefan Kozlov opted out of contest due to viral illness.

However, another Indian qualifier, Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out after a 4-6 1-6 defeat against Argentina's Guido Pella in the opening round.

Talking about his clash against showman Monfils, Yuki was highly motivated to take on a quality player.

"It's a good test. We fight and work to play these kinds of matches and compete against the best, so it's a good opportunity," Yuki told PTI from Washington.

"He is the defending champion and a class player. I have nothing to lose," said the 25-year-old Delhi lad.

Rohan Bopanna is competing in the doubles with American partner Donald Young. The wild card entrants are up against Daniel Nestor and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

Yuki Bhambri Gael Monfils ATP Citi Open Ramkumar Ramanathan Rohan Bopanna tennis

