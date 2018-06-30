हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Thank' BJP MP for visiting hospital: Party leader asks Mandsaur rape victim's family

The parents of the victim can be seen nodding and folding their hands before the BJP MP.

INDORE: Amid growing anger over the alleged gangrape of an eight-year-old at her house in Mandsaur, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh stirred a row by asking the parents of a minor rape victim to express gratitude to the local MP for visiting them.

Sudarshan Gupta, a BJP legislator, was caught on camera in the MY Hospital in Indore, asking the victim's kin to thank his party MP Sudhir Gupta for visiting them at the hospital to inquire about the minor girl's condition. "Say thank you to the MP (Sudhir Gupta). He has travelled only to meet you (Sansad ji ko dhanyavad boliye, special aapke liye aaye hain)." 

Soon after in the video, the parents of the victim can be seen nodding and folding their hands before Sudhir. 

The eight-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony and allegedly gangraped at her house in Mandsaur earlier this week. She is presently being treated in the hospital. Two people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Friday condemned the incident and said that the accused should be hanged to death. The locals in the district too have been protesting against the incident, demanding death penalty for the accused. 

