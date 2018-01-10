Thousands of smokers fined during Delhi Police's four-day 'Drive against Tobacco'

New Delhi: Smoking is injurious to health and 2723 smokers found out just how much harm it can cause to their wallets as well.

During its four-day drive against smoking in public places, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that 2723 people had been caught and fined. The purpose of the exercise was to dissuade people from lighting up in public places - and possibly giving up the habit altogether.

11.3%smokers enjoy while othr 88.7% Non-Smokers suffer passive smoking.Exemplary work in enforcement of #COTPA 2 make change in public behaviour,2743 #smokers wr #challaned 4 smoking in public place by #SouthDistrict @DelhiPolice during 4days #DriveAgainstTobacco @sambandhhealth pic.twitter.com/HMeZrqYHhk — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) January 10, 2018

In a city where, according to medical experts, every resident unwilling ends up smoking close to 45 cigarettes daily due to extremely high pollution levels in winter months, smokers are especially vulnerable to heart and lung-related diseases caused by consumption of tobacco products. Passive smoking too has emerged as a major source of medical ailments - especially in Delhi, a city of 22 million.

The problem plaguing both major and minor cities in India though is the increasing trend among the young to take up smoking. Reports suggest that with western countries becoming more aware of health hazards of smoking, tobacco companies are increasingly targetting Indians through muted public campaigns.

Health and medical experts though continue to warn against consumption of tobacco-related products. On Tuesday, Supreme Court to played its part in spreading the message when it put on hold a lower court`s order that had quashed central government rules mandating larger health warnings on tobacco packages. "Health of a citizen has primacy and he or she should be aware of that which can affect or deteriorate the condition of health," the Supreme Court said in its 13-page order.