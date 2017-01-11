10 Best Street Shopping Places in India

New in Delhi, or heading for a vacation to the beach side but don't know where to shop? Here is the list which can save you hours to enjoy more and buy the best:

1. Delhi often called as Dilwalon ki Dilli

The streets of Delhi - mix of every culture - has a lot to offer. Places to shop are easily reachable by metro. Be at your bargaining best at famous markets of Purani Dilli which includes Chandni Chowk or Khari Baoli, Lapat Nagar, Janpath, Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market, Connaught Place, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden.

2. Jaipur also known as The Pink City

Jaipur is all about royalty. To get most of the traditional touch one must shop at Johri Bazaar, Tripolia Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar, Nehru Bazaar, Chandpol Bazaar.

3. Goa, a party place

Goa famous for it's beaches, feni as well as flee markets will make your spending spirit happy. Saturday Night Bazaar at Arpora, Anjuna Flea Market, Mapusa Local Market, Baga Night Market, Margao Market, Mackie’s Night Bazaar should not be missed.

4. Kerala, God's own Country

Art and craft is abundant in Kerala. Famous for silk, indulge in tradition or greenery. Jew Street at Fort Kochi, Chalai Market Road, Broadway, Buzaar Road, MG Road, Marine Drive, International Pepper Exchange are some of the options to visit.

5. Bengaluru, Silicon Valley of India

Commercial Street is full of branded and non-branded shops. Getting a make over from flea market to brandoholic market, this gives variety. The famous Mysore silk can easily be bought here. To try bargaining, one must visit MG Road and Brigade Road.

6. Kolkata, land of roshogollas, trams, rickshaw pullers

For traditional Bengali cotton saree, good quality clothes at reasonable rates and for traditional jewellery, one must visit New Market, “Bargainers' Paradise”. Dakshinapan Shopping Centre, Adi Dhakeswari Bastralaya, Burra Bazaar, Satyanarayan AC market and Vardaan Market are other options to be explored. For book worms, one must visit Oxford Bookstore.

7. Aamchi Mumbai

Mumbaikars swear by Colaba causeway. Not just clothes, footwear & accessories also line the street. But don't forget to bargain. Kohlapuri and junk jewellery are the most sought after items. If you want to shop more, try Fashion Street, Linking Road, Zaveri Bazaar and Chor Bazaar.

8. Ahmedabad, Manchester of the East

Ahmedabad is famous for it's denim supply and craftsmen. Traditional hand embroidered goods like bags, clothes, accessories can be bought at Law Garden. You can usually spot buyers rushing for Chaniya-Choli, a traditional dress. Revdi Market for textiles, Sindhi Market for bedsheets and dress materials, also Rani-no-Haziro are other places to be checked out.

9. Pune, Queen of the Deccan

High-end quality stuff will lead us to Fashion Street of Pune which provides variety of stuff for a fashionista. Also visit FC Road, Hong Kong Market Lane, Tulsi Baug and MG Road.

10. Chandigarh, The City Beautiful

Do your drool over phulkari, punjabi dupattas, juttis, patiala salwars? Then Chandigarh is the one-stop destination to shop like a VIP on clean roads. Phulkari Punjab Government Emporium of Sector 17, Sparsh Collections for Punjabi Dupattas, R.S. Apparels situated in Manimajra and Pal Footwear situated near Janta Market for footwear, Madhya Marg in Sector-9 for woollen garments and for handicrafts Gujarat Handlooms & Handicrafts Emporium situated in Dakshin Marg, Sector 20 D are the best places!

So next time you are at any of these destinations, shop till you drop.