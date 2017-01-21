5 PICTURES which prove Dia Mirza is a total travel junkie! Check out

Bollywood stunner Dia Mirza has a huge fan following—all thanks to her amazing acting skills and gorgeous looks. The former beauty queen tied the knot with businessman Sahil Sangha in 2014 and looked beautiful on her D-Day.

Dia is also into producing films under her banner Born Free Entertainment along with her hubby besides acting in meaningful cinema. She also works avidly for the Cancer Patients Aid Association, Spastics Society of India, and has worked extensively with government of Andhra Pradesh to spread HIV awareness, prevention of female foeticide besides several other charitable works.

The actress is also the brand ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Mission's youth-based 'Swachh Saathi' programme. And as an ambassador, she interacts with school and college students from across the country through awareness sessions, community cleaning activities and motivational videos.

However, there is one more aspect of Dia which many might not know. While checking out her Instagram, we found out that the pretty beauty happens to be a globetrotter and enjoys travelling a lot.

