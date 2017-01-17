5 places in India even Indians can't visit without permits

Foreigners travelling across India often need to get several documents stamped. But did you know that even an Indian citizen can't visit every part of the nation?

To go to these places, an Inner Line Permit is required by an Indian tourist which allows the citizen into a protected / restricted area for a limited period.

Here are 5 such places:-

Arunachal Pradesh

To enter the most north-eastern state of the nation, an ILP is required by a non local. Bordering China and Myanmar, the Arunachal Pradesh falls under restricted area list. Tawang, Roing, Itanagar, Bomdila, Ziro,Bhalukpong,Pasighat, Anini, Along are among the famous tourist destinations of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mizoram

Known for its its dramatic landscape and pleasant climate, the Mizoram is home to various tribes who practice a wide range of religious customs and cultural splendour. Phawngpui Hills, Vantawang falls, Palak Lake, Chhingpui heritage sites, local dance attracts many travel enthusiasts. The ILP can be obtained at Lengpui Airport, Shillong, New Delhi, Kolkata, Silchar and Guwahati.

Areas of Ladakh

Though the entire Jammu & kashmir state is beautiful as well as sensitive, the Ladakh region of state is even more so since it borders both Pakistan and China. All parts of Ladakh are not accessible to civilians. To visit Changthang, Hanle, Loma, Changthang Valley,beyond Loma bend, Marsimik La and Chumur. There are chances that you can be sent back by the Army from Chushul and Hanle.

Areas of Sikkim

Sharing its border with three countries, Sikkim has certain entry restrictions. An Indian national requires permit to visit protected areas like Tsomgo Lake, Nathulla, Dzongri & Goechala Trek, Yumthang, Yumesamdong, Thangu/Chopta Valley, Gurudongmar Lake. The permit can be obtained at Bagdogra Airport, Rangpo checkpost, Siliguri, Kolkata and New Delhi.

Nagaland

An Inner Line Permit (ILP) is required for domestic tourists entering Nagaland. Kohima, Dimapur, Mokokchung, Wokha, Mon, Phek, Kiphire are among the tourist destinations of Nagaland. The domestic tourists can obtain ILP from Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung, New Delhi, Kolkata and Shillong.