Akshay Kumar's first visit to Banaras city and dip in the holy Ganga waters will set your mornings right!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in 'Jolly LLB 2', for which the Khiladi Kumar visited the holy city of Banaras. The actor shot several portions of his film there and surprisingly, it was his first time there.

In the small sneak-peek video shared by Akki on Twitter, we can see how serene and peaceful the holy city looks. The filmmaker Subhash Kapoor reveals in the video that how it was Akshay's first time to Banaras and how to felt in love with the city.

Also, Akki insisted on doing his own stunts. There was a particular scene where the superstar is supposed to jump into the Holy river Ganga which he did himself and swimmed like a pro.

You must watch the video below where a look into the pious river Ganga will make you want to be there right away!