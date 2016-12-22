Alia Bhatt's family holiday to Maldives will set your own vacation planner!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia has proved how comfortable she is in her own skin and acting does come out naturally to her. The young and chirpy Alia has impressed her critics alike with the kind of films she has chosen and the immense acting prowess she exhibits in each of her projects.

After having a successful 2016 with films like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Dear Zindagi', the actress went on her much-deserved vacation. In fact, the entire Bhatt clan went on a family holiday to the beautiful Maldives.

The beaches of Maldives make it one of the most sought-after celebrity vacation spot in the world. Alia along with her sister Shaheen, father Mahesh Bhatt and mommy Soni Razdan chilled like a boss on their quiet family vacay.

Alia shared some pictures on Instagram and we couldn't stop from sharing it here. Her pictures from Maldives will certainly help you set your own holiday planner asap.

The Bhatt clan sure had some relaxed time out there!