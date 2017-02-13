Amit Sadh to shoot his travel experiences

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, a passionate traveller and biker, is planning to film his travel experiences in the format of a documentary.

"I love travelling and exploring new places. This time, I want to cover the Silk Route and Khardung La (Pass in Ladakh). I also want to enter Pokhara in Nepal and Bhutan alongside Siliguri, West Bengal. I want to capture all my travel experiences of meeting new people and exploring the roads," Amit said in a statement.

Amit started rock climbing at the age of six and his favourite place to indulge in the activity is Kumaon and Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

These days, he is busy promoting his forthcoming release "Running Shaadi", which also stars Taapsee Pannu.