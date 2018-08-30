हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande's Greece vacation pics will make you green with envy

Pic courtesy: @lokhandeankita (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande seems to have an amazing time in Greece. The pretty actress took to Instagram to share images from her vacation in the Mediterranean country.

Her pics will definitely make you green with envy and make you plan your next European trip for sure.

Dressed in white in most of the pics, Ankita looks under cool.

As Archana in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta produced by Ekta Kapoor, Ankita made a million hearts skip a beat with her beauty and innocence. And now she is all set to make her debut in Kangana Ranaut’s first home production – ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

She will make a splash on the big screen as Jhalkaribai, a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai (played by Kangana). The film which is slated to release on January 25, 2019, also stars Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya.

