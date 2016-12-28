Anushka Sharma posts cute video – Is it from her year-end getaway in Uttarakhand with Virat Kohli?
Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Dehradun airport recently and speculations are rife that the couple will ring in the New Year together.
The ‘Sultan’ actress, who has had a great year, took to Twitter to share a lovely video from the supposed year-end getaway destination.
Anushka got an opportunity to feed an incredibly gorgeous peacock and soak in the pleasure of nature’s bounty.
Check out the video:
Ultimately, it's all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace pic.twitter.com/nQN6GODZuj
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 27 December 2016
Interestingly, Anushka and Virat were welcomed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat who greeted them by tweeting: “Welcome to #Uttarakhand @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli Hope you have memorable moments throughout your visit #VisitUttarakhand #UttarakhandTourism (sic).”
Welcome to #Uttarakhand @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli Hope you have memorable moments throughout your visit #VisitUttarakhand #UttarakhandTourism
— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) 24 December 2016
According to a report in TOI, the two have been accompanied by their respective families and will be put up at a luxury spa.
