Are you a bike lover? Top 3 places where you can ride your beast

Love for bike trips never fades out for those who believe in exploring the world and that too on a motorbike. The road less travelled when riding a heavy bike creates a thrilling yet amazing experience. Indulging in few motorbike trips while exploring new corners is surely an adventurous way to find new destinations.

Whether it be a cool breeze of snow on hills, hot sand of deserts or the natural beauty of forest—bike rides can sway you away with the unforgettable memories!

Here are a few places where bike riders can feel the rush:

Jaipur to Jaisalmer:

For those who can endure the pain of riding on harsh roads and can bear the heat of the sun for days without any luxurious amenities by their side—this trip can be a perfect destination on bike. Witness the royal Rajasthani culture and its landscape beauty.

Starting from Jaipur take a break at Jodhpur. Sip a cup of tea and admire the Rajputana architecture by your side. Ride across the ancient forts and the Pink city of Rajasthan giving you major satisfaction. Also, enjoy the beauty of the city while you experience the hospitality of the state.

Leh-Ladakh:

This has to be the dream destination for road travellers on the bike. The mesmerising beauty of mountains can make the biker go crazy. The trip can take around 12 days to reach the desired destination. Starting from New Delhi, you can move across Punjab to Himachal Pradesh, taking the Manali route to finally reach Ladakh.

The beauty of this road trip is gigantic and the cool breeze flowing through your face while riding the bike is simply indescribable. The Zanskar valley, Buddhist monasteries and the culture there are a few things that you will surely admire. One of the highest motorable road in the world with your friends is definitely a must.

Mumbai to Goa:

One of the most popular road trips to go on when riding a bike happens to be this one. Mesmerising view while riding the bike will make your journey worth remembering. The driving distance between Mumbai and Goa is 609 km. Starting from Mumbai you will pass through Pune to finally reach Goa. Curved roads with beautiful landscape view await you big time!

Get set go you bike lovers!