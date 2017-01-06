Beach babe Karisma Kapoor's Goa diary calls for a dekko!

Kapoor Khandaan's blue-eyed daughter (quite literally) Karisma recently headed for Goa and joined her buddies where they were already stay put for a while after New Year's celebration. The actress shared some pictures from her amazing trip with family and friends on Instagram.

While surfing her account, we found these amazing pictures clicked at different places in Goa. Some other photos were shared by VJ-turned-actress and BFF Amrita Arora on her account who ringed in the New Year in Goa.

Goa happens to be a sure shot winner when it comes to celebs opting to unwind or usher in the New Year. The place which offers plenty of party options and great, serene beaches remains on top most priority for many stars.

Meanwhile, Karisma had celebrated her New Year with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and brother Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.

Check out the pictures below: