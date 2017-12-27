Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are in Budapest for honeymoon – See pics

Mumbai: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have flown to Budapest for their honeymoon and the images posted by them on Instagram will give you not just couple but travel goals too.

Both Bharti and Haarsh took to the photo-sharing site to share images of their honeymoon.

Check them out here:

The couple was also in Dubai for a while – probably they had a connecting flight to Budapest from there.

The comedienne tied the nuptial knot with beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a gala wedding ceremony at the Marquis Beach Resort in Goa on Sunday, December 3.

After being in a relationship for over eight years, the couple finally exchanged marital vows in presence of family, close friends and colleagues from the showbiz world.

Their destination wedding in Goa was an event worth remembering as they wanted their guests to enjoy a vacation while attending their marriage ceremony.

National Award winning fashion designer Neeta Lulla had designed the bride’s wedding ensemble, and like every woman, Bharti wanted to look her best on the most special day of her life.

The wedding ceremony was a three day affair with Mehendi, Haldi and a Pool party, preceeded by a Mata Ki Chowki and bangle ceremony in Mumbai.

Bharti, who has a huge fan following decided to take out a mini web-series trail tapping the journey of how they first met and eventually fell in love. This was done to include their fans in their wedding ceremony, although virtually.

Early this year, soon after announcing that they were a couple, the duo featured together on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. They had also worked in a number of comedy shows which had Haarsh on board as the script writer and Bharti as the performer.