Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover explore Australia as #aussiemonkeys!

New Delhi: Bollywood cutest couple Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover have turned globe trotters especially after their lavish big fat Indian wedding on April 30, 2016.

Bipasha and Karan recently headed for their Australia trip and shared some cool pictures on Instagram too. Most of their clicks also have a cool hashtag #aussiemonkeys.

The two took off to Aussie land and ringed in their New Year with so much love. Their pictures are proof that the two love-soaked individuals are having a time of their life.

Bips and Karan first starred in 'Alone' together. Check out their amazing vacay pictures which are making us feel so 'J' (read jealous).