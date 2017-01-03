close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover explore Australia as #aussiemonkeys!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 14:06
Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover explore Australia as #aussiemonkeys!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood cutest couple Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover have turned globe trotters especially after their lavish big fat Indian wedding on April 30, 2016.

Bipasha and Karan recently headed for their Australia trip and shared some cool pictures on Instagram too. Most of their clicks also have a cool hashtag #aussiemonkeys.

The two took off to Aussie land and ringed in their New Year with so much love. Their pictures are proof that the two love-soaked individuals are having a time of their life. 

Bips and Karan first starred in 'Alone' together. Check out their amazing vacay pictures which are making us feel so 'J' (read jealous).

 



First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 14:06

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Section

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.