Check out THESE unconventional places where you can celebrate 'Valentine's Day'!

The season of love is here, just as Valentine's day is around the corner—we can actually feel romance in the air. It is an occasion to spend time with your beloved and create moments that you can cherish all your life.

Wondering where to celebrate Valentine's Day this year? Here are some unconventional places where you can celebrate the day of love with your valentine.

Visit a Monument:

Visiting a monument can be a completely unconventional way to celebrate this Valentine's. There are many historical monuments which are made in the memory of the beloved ones. Visiting an old monument and discovering its history while holding hands and walking around will surely strengthen your bond.

Watch a Sunset:

Bored of going out or watching a movie with your loved ones on valentine's day. You can rather witness the beautiful sunset while sitting at your home or in a garden. It will fill you with emotions and will help to convey your deepest feelings to your partner.

Movie Date:

Call your friends for a group movie date. Watching a movie with a group of friends and ofcourse your beloved one is an unconventional way to celebrate Valentine's Day. Friends can give you some great company.

Watch a Play:

You can find a good theatre near you and can buy tickets of a romantic play. Watching a play while sitting together and eating popcorn will refresh the love in the air. Also, you can understand the essence of the play and enjoy your day.

Visit an Amusement Park:

You can try this absolutely amazing activity with your beloved. It is a thrilling yet amazing way to celebrate the Valentine's Day. Riding on a roller coaster will definitely fill you up with fear and pleasure at the same time, giving out the adrenaline rush. It is a fun and crazy way to strengthen the pillar of a relationship.