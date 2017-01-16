Dheeraj Dhoopar – Vinny Arora’s Maldives trip will give you serious honeymoon goals

Mumbai: TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora stole some “us time” from their busy shoot schedules to fly to Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple that got married in November last year, made the most of their trip to the country endowed with crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches.

These photos will certainly give you honeymoon goals.

Check out the pics here:

Learnt pouting from the fishes of Indian Ocean #honeymoontravel A photo posted by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:46am PST

Husband clicks like a pro #nofilter #honeymoontravel A photo posted by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:41am PST

You beauty #honeymoontravel A photo posted by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:18am PST

@dheerajdhoopar let's A photo posted by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:53pm PST

