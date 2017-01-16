Dheeraj Dhoopar – Vinny Arora’s Maldives trip will give you serious honeymoon goals
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:18
Mumbai: TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora stole some “us time” from their busy shoot schedules to fly to Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple that got married in November last year, made the most of their trip to the country endowed with crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches.
These photos will certainly give you honeymoon goals.
Check out the pics here:
So are you ready for your honeymoon, perhaps a second one?
First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:18
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa, boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s marriage ceremony to be held inside the house?
- Atif Aslam stops concert, rescues girl
- Bigg Boss 10: Is this the special clause in Rohan Mehra’s contract?
- Suyyash Rai – Kishwer Merchantt marriage: These photos will restore your faith in LOVE
- Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt biopic: THIS veteran actor will essay Sunil Dutt
- Winter special: Take these treks before the snow melts
- Want to boost your productivity? Take a travel break
- Crazy about your dream vacation? Here’s how you can save money for it
- 10 Best Street Shopping Places in India
- Sriti Jha and Kunal Karan Kapoor’s vacation to Thailand will give you ‘travel with friends’ goal