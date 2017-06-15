Esha Deol and Bharat Takthani are off to Greece for Babymoon!

Mumbai: Soon-to-be parents Esha Deol and Bharat Takthani have flown to Greece for their babymoon. The two who got married in 2012 is all geared up to welcome their first bundle of joy.

The couple was spotted at the airport Wednesday night.

Check out the image below:

Both Esha and Bharat kept their attire simple but her pregnancy glow stole the show.

Here’s wishing the Mr and Mrs Takthani all the very best.