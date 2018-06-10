हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Five things to do in Nainital

Following are five things that you can do while you're in Nainital.

Five things to do in Nainital

Nainital is one of the most popular hill stations that people love to visit during vacations. While there are many things to do in this beautiful place, chances are that you might have struggled in deciding the activities that are best done here.

Following are five things that you can do while you're in Nainital:

Visit the Naina Devi Temple

This beautiful temple located in Nainital has devotees flocking to it in huge numbers. The Naina Devi Temple is situated near Nainital's central parking area. If you want to experience peace and devotion, visiting this temple is a must.

Unwind while Boating

This is perhaps the most obvious thing to do during your stay. Boating in the beautiful Nainital lake is a must and will give you the chance to unwind amidst the beauty of the nature surrounding you. There are many types of boats available and the price is a mere 210 Rs for a huge round of the lake.

Go Shopping at the mall road

Hill stations are known for their mall roads and well, who doesn't like shopping? One of the best things to buy here are the beautiful candles. They also serve as the perfect gift for your loved ones back home. Apart from candles, check out the various types of Umbrellas that are sold at reasonable prices. The Mall road is also a good place to shop for woollens, shoes, caps and so on.

Have road-side food

Maggie and Coffee at a cafe are great. But don't forget to try roadside food while you're in Nainital! From the delicious hot chocolate to the mouth-watering, extra masala maggie, everything is available at really cheap prices! And while you're at it, don't forget to try the 'Fried Ice Cream'.

Try adventure sports

These aren't really offered in Nainital but a few kilometres away from it is Bhimtal, where tons of adventure sports like paragliding, trecking etc are offered. You will find people ditributing pamphlets of these adventure sports while roaming at the mall road.  

Tags:
Nainitalthings to do in nainitalnainital hill stationNaina Devi temple

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close