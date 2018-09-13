हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Best sweet shops in Mumbai

Sweets and delicacies enhance every festival! The nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi today and it is the biggest festival in Maharashtra. There are many devotees of Lord Ganesha dancing and singing the praises of the lord along with sharing some delicious sweets. 

Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

If you are wondering where to buy sweets from in the city, then here’s a list of shops which will help you ease your confusion:

Tip Top Mithaiwala in Thane

This outlet is easy to reach. You will find a variety of sweets in this outlet which is near Thane station west.

Shri Krishna Sweets in Chembur

Kashi Niketan, N G Acharya Marg, Govandi Road, opposite Aadarsh Hotel

Damodar in Dadar TT

One of the most famous sweet shops in Dadar TT.

Ghasitaram in Grant Road

Pannalal Terrace, Lamington Road, Grant Road

Prashant Corner in Thane

Gagangiri Society, Panchpakhadi

