हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's how to reach Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

The temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha is situated in Prabhadevi, near Dadar in Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here&#039;s how to reach Mumbai&#039;s Siddhivinayak Temple
Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: It's festive season for the devotees of Lord Ganesha and each head bows in reverence to the almighty. The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 13 this year and preparations are in full swing already. It is believed that visiting a Lord Ganesha temple during this time is highly auspicious. The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most famous temples people want to visit.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha is situated in Prabhadevi, near Dadar in Mumbai.

The shrine is visited by thousands of devotees every day, with Tuesday being the most important day. Those who live in the city of Mumbai and the suburban towns, pay a visit to this temple often. And many, who arrive as tourists to India’s financial capital, too wish to pay obeisance to the God of wisdom.

If you intend to tour the city of Mumbai and wish to seek Siddhivinayak’s blessings, here’s how you can reach him:

If you are put up in a Mumbai suburb, then you may pre-book a cab or take a regular taxi to reach Prabhadevi. But this may prove to be expensive.

If you are in South Mumbai region, then too you can opt for either cabs or buses.

A number of B.E.S.T buses too are available from the Western and Central Suburbs or Harbour route to reach Dadar/Prabhadevi.

One can also commute by a local train (Central, Western, Harbour) to reach Dadar. If you are lodging in any of Western or the Central suburbs, then you will have to de-train at Dadar. Western Rail ply between Virar and Churchgate, while Central Rail ply between Karjat and CST or Kasara and CST. If you are in the harbour route, then de-board at Kurla (on the Panvel CST route). From Kurla, take a train from the central route to Dadar. From Dadar share cab and regular cab services to Prabhadevi are easily available.

Tags:
ganesh chaturthi 2018Mumbai Siddhivinayak TempleSiddhivinayak temple MumbaiLord Ganesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close