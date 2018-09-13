हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here's the fastest way to reach Lalbaugcha Raja

The festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha is here! Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is being celebrated in the nation today. The 10-day-long festival marks birth of the son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Various pandals and mandaps are decorated with flowers and lights in cities that celebrate the festival. 

Among the various pandals visited, the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai is the most famous one and here is a complete guide on how to reach this popular Ganesh pandal.

If you stay in the Western Suburbs, take a Churchgate bound local train and get off at Lower Parel. Take a cab to reach your destination - Lalbaugcha Raja

If you stay in the Central Suburbs, take a CST bound local train and get off at Parel or Currey Road. Take a cab to reach your destination - Lalbaugcha Raja

If you stay in the Harbour line, take a CST bound train and get off at Kurla. Take a connecting train to Parel or Currey Road. Take a cab to reach your destination - Lalbaugcha Raja

If you are in South Mumbai, take a train from CST to Currey Road or Parel and then take a cab to Lal Baug.

