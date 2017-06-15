Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina's Amsterdam vacation is giving us filmy feels! View pics

New Delhi: Telly love birds Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina are on an extravagant vacation in Amsterdam and the pictures are too cool to miss.

Gurmeet and Debina look like they have come straight out of Yash Chopra sets with the background of Swiss Alps and the scenic beauty around them.

According to a report by Bollywoodlife.com Gurmeet is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and he always wanted a Swiss romance as shown in the Yash Chopra movies. Gurmeet also stated that he has seen 'Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge' more times that anyone else.

Check out Gurmeet-Debina's larger than life vacation pictures:

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

These love birds have created their own 'DDLJ' and these pictures of the duo makes us want to go to Amsterdam and create our very own filmy moments.