Head to Rajasthan to witness the beauty of the Camel Festival
Mumbai: Rajasthan – the land of the Royals – is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. People from across the globe visit this state to witness Indian Royalty and splendour. Among the many spectacles that Rajasthan has to its credit, the Camel Festival finds a special mention.
Scheduled to be held on 14-15 January, the Camel Festival will be a visual delight for the tourists. Set the red backdrop of the Junagarh Fort in Bikaner, the colourful festival pays tribute to the ship of the desert.
The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Tourism tweeted the following:
A colourful sight of decorated camels against the red backdrop of Junagarh Fort, Bikaner awaits you at the #CamelFestival on 14-15th Jan.
A colourful sight of decorated camels against the red backdrop of Junagarh Fort, Bikaner awaits you at the #CamelFestival on 14-15th Jan. pic.twitter.com/NHTnyZKjx8
— Rajasthan Tourism (@my_rajasthan) 5 January 2017
World famous for its majestic forts, mesmerising palaces, mouth-watering cuisine, colourful attire and rustic music - Rajasthan is home to a huge population of camels. The Festival will display bejewelled camels that reflect innate Rajasthani style and elegance. Their charismatic moves and innocence will win your heart.
So are you ready to head to Bikaner for a rendezvous with the camels?
