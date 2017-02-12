Here's why youth must trek to Triund at least once!

New Delhi: One of the most popular trekking trails across the country, Triund is located about 10km away from the magnificent city of Mcleod ganj.

Triund is all about the beautiful panoramic landscapes. The place will charm you with all it exciting elements, which are a delight for people of all age groups. Here are few reasons to take the Triund trek:

Natural beauty:

One of the most attracting things while trekking to Triund is the beautiful landscape scenery. Enjoy a cup of tea while sitting with your loved ones and witnessing the stunning beauty of Triund. It takes 4 hours (max) to trek to Triund.

Adventure:

You will feel an adrenaline rush while trekking to Triund from Mcleod Ganj. It is an adventurous activity to try with your friends. Make sure to take proper safety measures before starting this journey.

Sleep Under the Stars:

Rent a tent and relax after reaching Triund. During the night, lay down on the ground and witness the incredible skyscape. The beauty of Triund is that the stars can be seen through the naked eye there.

Peace:

It is far away from all the hustles and bustles of the city life. One can achieve peace in Triund. Have a soothing time at Triund and let all the tensions out of your mind. The beauty of mountains, stars and waterfalls will work wonders for you.