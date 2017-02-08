JaipurPhoto: International travel photography festival returns to city

Jaipur: The second edition of the international travel photography festival 'JaipurPhoto' will begin in the Rajasthan capital city on February 24.

Organised by Orange Cat Productions in collaboration with Rajasthan's Department of Tourism, the festival will continue till March 4.

According to the organisers, architects will design a demountable architectural installation on which large-format prints will be displayed.

Besides 19 photo exhibitions, it will have two special interventions and a series of talks by eminent personalities from the photography industry.

JaipurPhoto will also host a workshop on photobook making by Japan's Yumi Goto, who launched Tokyo's legendary Reminders Project.

The award-winning Argentinian photographer Mariela Sancari will also host a workshop.

Programme guest list includes names like Priya Kambli, Pablo Bartholomew, Rajesh Vora, Flurina Rothenberger, Sonja Hamad, Aaron Schuman, Lars Willumeit, Laia Abril, Kapil Das, Vasantha Yogananthan, Naveen Kishore, Sebastian Ha and Rosalyn D'Mello.

Europe's eminent photography critic, Federica Chiocchetti is the guest curator of the festival alongside Artistic Director Lola Mac Dougall.

"One of the gems of the upcoming edition is a show that will be staged inside the Albert Hall Museum and we are excited at the prospect of inserting contemporary photography into this fascinating setting," Dougall said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Travel photography serves as the running thread through our exhibitions. Travel and photography have enjoyed a privileged relationship since the invention of the medium," she said.

"During our opening weekend, talks by Laia Abril, Naveen Kishore, Sebastian Hau, Aaron Schuman and Lars Willumeit, among others, will highlight how this relationship is relevant even today," she added.