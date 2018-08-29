हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami 2018: Places associated with Shri Krishna

And on this occasion, lets take a look at some of the places in India associated with Lord Krishna.

Mumbai: Right from the time of his birth to the moment he left for his heavenly abode, Shri Krishna's life events have inspired devotees across all generations. He was born in the month of Shravana on Ashtami Tithi as Rohini Nakshatra prevailed, according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar. The date may not be in sync with the Gregorian calendar. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Septrember 2, followed by Dahi Handi on September 3.

And on this occasion, lets take a look at some of the places in India associated with Lord Krishna.

Mathura in Uttar Pradesh:

This is the place where the Lord was born. Krishna’s parents- Devki and Vasudev were held captive by his uncle- Kansa, the king of Mathura, who feared he would get killed at the hands of his sister’s son. Baby Krishna was born in a prison.

Gokul in Uttar Pradesh:

In order to save newly born Krishna from the clutches of Kansa, Vasudev is blessed with special powers to safely escort his child to Nanda's house in Gokul ( a small village on the other side of the river Yamuna) where Yashoda delivers a baby girl. The babies are swapped as per the almighty's will.

Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh:

Krishna spent his growing up years in Vrindavan playing with his friends. The mighty Govardhan Parvat, which Krishna lifted with his little finger is located near Vrindavan. 

Kuruskshetra in Haryana:

This is the place where Shri Krishna look the Vishwaroopam to teach the fundamental principles of life to Arjuna. This dialogue between the Lord and Arjuna forms the basis of the Bhagvad Gita.

Dwarka in Gujarat:

Krishna moved to Dwaraka along with his Yadava subjects to establish a kingdom of his own after killing his uncle Kansa.

Veraval/ Somnath in Gujarat:

The Bhalka Tirtha located in Prabhas Kshetra near Veraval near the holy town of Somnath is where Krishna transcended to his heavenly abode after being hit on his left foot by a hunter’s arrow.

