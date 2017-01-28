Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas's wedding in Kedarnath will give you innovative ideas of tying the knot!New Delhi: One of the most popular faces of Indian television, 'F.I.R' fame Kavita Kaushik tied the knot with boyfriend Ronnit Biswas in the beautiful mountains of Kedarnath. Kavita had family and close friends in the company while she got married.

While we have seen many celebrities opting for a different venue or even planning a lavish destination wedding, Kavita's place of choice makes it more surreal and adds a divine touch to the ceremonies.

Kavita and her hubby are believed to be devout Mahadev bhakts and getting married at the Himalayas is possibly a unique idea. Her industry friend Aashka Goradia shared some pictures on Instagram and it looks simply awesome!

Divine Kedarnath:

In Kedarnath, the Shiva statue is in a decapitated form whereas the head is believed to be in Doleshwor Mahadeva Temple in Bhaktapur, Nepal.

The legend has it that Kedarnath is named in the honour of King Kedar, who ruled in Satya Yuga. The king had a daughter named Vrinda, who was a partial incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

Vrinda performed austerities for several years and the land is named after her as Vrindavan. However, Kedarnath and its temple exist from the Mahabharata era when the Pandavas are supposed to have pleased Lord Shiva by doing penance there.

Also, Kedarnath is considered to be the most important dhams amongst the Chota Char Dham.

How to reach Kedarnath:

Kedarnath is situated in the Himalayas, about 3,583 m (11,755 ft) above sea level near Chorabari Glacier, the head of river Mandakini. The beautiful mountains are snow-capped with nearest road head being located at Gaurikund.

By Air: The nearest domestic airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, about 239 km from Kedarnath and operates daily flights to New Delhi.

By Train: The nearest railway network is at Rishikesh, 221 km away from the capital.

By Road: Regular buses ply from Rishikesh and Kotdwar heading towards Kedarnath.