By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:06
Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer have flown to THIS New Year getaway

Mumbai: One of Indian television’s prettiest actresses – Kratika Sengar – has set 2017 goals for herself and her husband Nikitin Dheer. The two, who got married on September 3, 2014, have flown to Singapore to celebrate New Year.

Kratika took to her Instagram page to share a photograph clicked inside an aircraft:

 

Hamare beech yeh deewar kyun #singapore #newyear #2017goals #happyresolutions @nikitindheer

A photo posted by Kratika Dheer (@kratikalove) on

On the work front, Kratika is essaying the female lead in ‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’. She is paired opposite Ssharad Malhotra.



First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:06

