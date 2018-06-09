हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mukteshwar: Best hotels to stay in this beautiful hill station

New Delhi: Many people visit hill stations to escape the scorching heat of the plains. In months like June/July, when the heat is almost unbearable, a trip to some place serene and pleasant is a must! While almost all of us have heard of the popular tourist spot, Nainital, approx 45 kilometres far from it is the beautiful Mukteshwar. With soft, cool breeze soothing your soul and the calm and peaceful atmosphere, the place is worth a visit to get a break from the hectic metropolitan life.

Here are some of the best hotels to stay in Mukteshwar:

The Golden Peak

This is one of the most beautiful as well as reasonable hotels of the place. As soon as you get to Mukteshwar, simply ask someone or use Google Maps to find your way to this exquisite hotel. The views from the rooms are gorgeous and the small yet well-kept garden area is the perfect spot to relax with family and friends. The hotel is managed by hospitable staff and will give you the experience to remember! The rent is as low as Rs 3500/- (without GST) per night. The hotel also has a restaurant which serves terrific food.

Himalayan Breeze Flair Home Stay Resort

This beautiful resort has opened recently and construction is still underway for some part of the property. The room and neat, well-kept and gorgeous at one look! The main attraction is the breathtaking view from the rooms. There have also been incidents of Tiger cubs spotted near the property. However, no loss of life has been reported. The resort is situated close to the famous Mukteshwar temple.

Cottage Nirvana

The ones who know about Mukteshwar will definitely tell you to stay at Nirvana. It is one of the best as well as popular Cottages to stay in. The hotel offers various facilities and stays true to its name by giving you a feeling of 'Nirvana'. With gorgeous interiors, delicious food and hospitable staff, the place is great to stay in!

The Swiss Village Resort

If you want to experience royalty, this resort is the place to stay! Minutes after you enter the resort, you'll feel no less than a king/queen. With beautiful flowers, elegant rooms and a royal treatment, the resort is one of the best places to stay in Mukteshwar. The food served here is delicious and you will enjoy your stay at this place.

The British Retreat

If you are a fan of calm, quiet places, this is a good option to visit. The hotel has ample parking space and a beautiful garden for children to play in. The rooms are in good condition and the food quality is excellent!

