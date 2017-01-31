Planning a trip to Kolhapur? Check out the things to buy

Mumbai: Kolhapur, also known as Dakshina Kashi (Kashi of South) is one of the holiest cities in India. This place is blessed with an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi and is also home to a number of historical monuments.

As a tourist, we tend to indulge in shopping and it often feels great when we pick up things that a specific region is famous for.

If you are planning a trip to Kolhapur, then here are a few things you must buy:

Traditional Kolhapuri saris and blouse pieces: Kolhapur is famous for its traditional cotton Irkali saris an typically Maharashtrain blouse pieces. These come in stunning colour combinations and will add value to your wardrobe.

Kolhapuri Saaj and jewellery: Kolhapuri saaj (traditional ornaments) for women is very famous. This includes the Mangal Sutra, a Thushi (traditional necklace), Nath (nose ring) etc. You can also buy the traditional Mohan mala, Lakshmi haar, Rani Haar, Ambada (hair pin) and Vaaki (ornament for the arms).

Kolhapuri Chappals (footwear): The Kolhapuri footwear is traditionally handmade. Made of pure leather, Kolhapuri chappals are unique because no thread is used for stitching them. Leather strings are used for stitching them. They have a distinct appeal!

Kolhapuri Bhadang (a snack made of puffed rice): Bhadang is a snack made of puffed rice. The masala that is added to it makes it unique to Kolhapur. It is spicy, delicious and mouth-watering.

Kolhapuri Gud (jaggery): Kolhapur produces sugar cane and has a number of factories that are into the production of sugar and jaggery. Do not forget to buy Kolhapur’s white jaggery. They are healthy and delicious.

Kolhapur is also a bustling industrial region and a popular educational hub.