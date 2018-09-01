हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a vacation in Mexico - See pics

Fan clubs took to Instagram to share images of the two stars holidaying in Mexico.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying a vacation in Mexico. The newly engaged couple took some time off their busy schedule to spend some time together in the country.

Take a look at some of the pics here:

 

 

HQ Pics in Cabo Mexico early today #priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@nickyanka18) on

 

 

My girl and nick in Mexico lovely she look happy #priyankachopra #niyanka #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas (@nickpriyanka_jonas) on

 

 

@nickjonas in cabo San Lucas, mexico today. : 30.08.18

A post shared by Niyanka stan (18.08.18) (@priyankaaesthetics) on

 

 

@priyankachopra in cabo san Lucas, mexico today. : 30.08.18

A post shared by Niyanka stan (18.08.18) (@priyankaaesthetics) on

The former Miss World, who is now a popular name in Hollywood, had met Nick's family in the US before flying to India with her beau for the first time. She had also attended his cousin's wedding! 

A few days later, the couple visited India and grabbed eyeballs by walking hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash.

Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time. Later, they left for the US together. It is there that PeeCee was seen enjoying a bicycle ride with Jonas and his family.

In the next few weeks, Nick and Priyanka returned to India again to make their relationship official by announcing their engagement.

The couple had a traditional Indian roka ceremony on August 18 with just family and close friends in attendance. With the roka done, it seems to be just a matter of time when the two would take the marital plunge.

 Priyanka met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagementPriyanka CHopra Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas marriage

